Education Education inspectorate positive about developments at Scholengemeenschap Bonaire Redactie 2024-03-17 - 1 minuten leestijd

Management Team of SGB is happy with the outcome | photo SGB

KRALENDIJK- The Education Inspectorate has conducted an extensive visit to the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) between March 4th and 14th, resulting in a positive outcome.

According to the SGB, the inspectors confirmed the focus to quality improvement, while also expressing positivity about the emphasis on collaboration within the school community and with external partners. The inspectorate also praised the level of involvement of employees at the SGB, as well as their positive attitude. Housing

Housing

Additionally, the Inspection expressed satisfaction with the efforts being made to address the prerequisites for providing quality education, such as housing.