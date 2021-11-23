Education material handed over to students and parents in light of Children’s rights campaign

- 31Shares
KRALENDIJK- On Monday, school attendance officers of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) handed over educational toys and other materials to students from primary schools and childcare.
The handing over of the material also marks the start of the children’s rights campaign. This year’s theme is ‘From childcare to good upbringing and education’.
Important
Timoteo Silberie, Interim Head of Education and Welfare, gave a short speech in which he emphasized the importance of good education and upbringing.
