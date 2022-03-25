Education personnel gets 4.2% more salary

Representatives of the schools on St. Eustatius sign the agreement.

KRALENDIJK – Education personnel of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will receive a 4.2 percent increase in salary, with retroactive effect as of September 1, 2021. That is the result of the new labor conditions agreement recently signed by representatives of the public entities, school boards, unions and education personnel.

In addition, education personnel will receive a one-time gross payment of USD 500 pro rata for all those who were employed on September 1, 2021 and who are or were still employed on March 1, 2022. For St. Eustatius and Saba, this payment will be supplemented with the Windwardness Allowance or Equalization Contribution. The new agreement is applicable to both teaching and support staff and is valid for the period 1 January 2021 up to and including 31 December 2023. Between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, it will be determined whether there is room for further wage development.

National Programme for Education

In addition, a decision will be taken in 2022 on the use of funds from the National Programme for Education (NPO) for the recovery and development of education during and after Corona.

In 2022 and 2023, agreements will also be made on how the funds for the labor market allowance will be distributed. These funds are made available by the NPO for training and development that has become necessary due to corona. With regard to the pension scheme and the disability pension, the previously agreed arrangements for civil servants also apply to teaching staff.

School Participation Act

During the term of this new agreement, the parties will also work on further professionalizing employee participation. The intention is to extend the School Participation Act (Wet Medezeggenschap Scholen) to the schools of the Dutch Caribbean. As part of the intended professionalization, the participation councils of schools in the Dutch Caribbean will in future also have the right to consent and the right to advice. And finally, during the term of the new agreement, the labor conditions consultations will also be further professionalized.