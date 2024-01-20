Eight hundred pitaya plants planted at LVV Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – A total of eight hundred pitaya plants will soon have been planted on the grounds of the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries (LVV) in Bonaire.

The fruit, locally known also known as pitaya or Dragon Fruit in English, is a popular but expensive fruit. Imported pitaya fruits can cost up to $14.50 per kilogram in local supermarkets.

LVV is enthusiastic about the project as it aligns with the goal of becoming more self-sufficient in food production. The fruits, known for their delicious taste and decorative appearance, are highly popular in Latin America.

Climate

Due to the cactus-like structure of the plants, they thrive relatively well in Bonaire’s dry climate.