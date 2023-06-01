Electoral College Statia votes for D66 and CDA respectively

ORANJESTAD- The five members of the St. Eustatius electoral college cast their votes on Tuesday 30 May, in a secret ballot for the first chamber in the Netherlands, also known as the Dutch senate.

The electoral votes for the Dutch cast 4 votes in favor of D66, while one vote was cast for the CDA. The electoral colleges of Saba and Bonaire voted unanimously for Jeroen Recourt from the PvdA party.

The votes of the electoral colleges will in part determine the composition of the 75 members of the Dutch senate.

