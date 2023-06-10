Electricity supply Bonaire remains critical after fire

KRALENDIJK- The Water and Power Company Bonaire (WEB) warns that the electricity supply will remain after the fire which happened on Wednesday at the plant of Contour Global .

The fire was extinguished rapidly by the CGB personnel and the fire department. There were no reports of casualties and no damage to adjacent generators has been identified so far.

In order to protect the power generation plant, parts of the island were temporarily confronted with load shedding.

After a detailed assessment, the damaged equipment was isolated and balance of the plant was re-started in a safe and event free manner, where power was restored to the island through good coordination between WEB and CGB.

Alternatives

CGB is looking for alternatives to minimize impact to the power supply to the island. Additionally, CGB will adjust the energy mix to guarantee grid stability. However, the energy supply will remain critical.