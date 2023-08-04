Eleven traffic accidents in Bonaire on the same day

KRALENDIJK – A total of eleven traffic accidents occurred on Thursday, five of them serious. One fatality was reported in the traffic, assumed to be a case of cardiac arrest while driving.

The first accident occurred at three o’clock in the morning on Kaya Gobernador N Debrot. The driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a lamppost. The force of the impact caused the car to catch fire.

The driver managed to escape from the burning vehicle in time. The ambulance crew arrived quickly at the scene and immediately began providing medical care. Meanwhile, the fire department began extinguishing the fire.

After first aid was administered at the scene, the driver and his passenger were transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Unwell

Around 10 am, a second accident took place. This happened on the Santa Barbara road. The driver of a car presumably fell unwell behind the wheel and collided with two vehicles. When the police arrived at the scene of the accident, they began resuscitation, which was taken over by the ambulance crew after some time.

The ambulance transported the victim to the hospital for medical treatment. Shortly after, it was reported that the driver likely died of a heart attack and is thus not considered a traffic fatality. The deceased is Steward K, an American who lived on Bonaire for many years and was well known in the island’s diving community.

Motorcycle and Car

Around noon, an accident occurred involving a collision between a car and a motorcyclist. This happened on Macario Sint Jago. The motorcyclist was injured. The ambulance staff provided first aid to the victim, who was then transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Scooter

Around 5 pm, another accident occurred on Gob. N. Debrot. Upon arrival at the scene, the police found a scooter and an SUV that had collided.

The command center was immediately asked to send an ambulance to the scene. Upon arrival, the paramedics provided immediate first aid to the scooter driver before transporting him to the hospital for advanced medical treatment. Failing to yield is suspected to have played a role in this accident.

Two pick-ups

Around 7 pm, the police station was informed about another accident that again took place on Kaya Gobernador Debrot. Upon arrival at the scene, the patrol found two pick-up trucks that had likely collided due to failure to yield, resulting in significant material damage.

After the collision between the two pick-ups, one of them hit a third vehicle, while a diving tank in the other pick-up struck another vehicle and broke its glass.

The remaining accidents have been reported, but did not result in significant damage or injuries.