Police and justice
Emergency numbers of the Police Caribbean Netherlands briefly out of service
2024-03-24 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- The emergency numbers 911 and 112 were temporarily out of service on Saturday evening. Around ten o’clock in the evening, the spokesperson for KPCN made an announcement to the local media requesting to share the message that the numbers were temporarily unreachable.
Around half past eleven in the evening, according to a new message from the same spokesperson, the problem had been resolved.
The temporary outage of the emergency numbers occurs periodically. However, KPCN has not made any statements about the cause of the outages.
