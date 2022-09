KRALENDIJK- On Monday, 19th of September, an employee of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force on Bonaire was arrested in connection with domestic violence.

The employee has been placed on forced leave with immediate effect. The Rijksrecherche and the The Bureau of Internal Affairs of the KPCN is conducting the investigation.

KPCN also communicates that as long as the investigation is ongoing, this is the only information that can be communicated.