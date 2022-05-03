Employees SDKK visit Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – A total of 35 employees of the Curaçao detention center, Sentro di Detenshon i Korekshon Kòrsou (SDKK), privately paid a visit to Bonaire last week, visiting various judicial organizations.

They were given a tour of among others the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland, BKCN), the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland , KPCN) and of course the Netherlands Caribbean Judicial Institution (Justitiële Inrichting Caribisch Nederland, JICN), with the aim of getting a clearer picture of the various activities and practices within the judicial chain on Bonaire.

Furthermore, a visit to Fundashon Krusada was also part of the program. Both the local departments and the colleagues from Curaçao look back on a valuable and useful visit.