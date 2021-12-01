End to covid-19 subsidy for Water and Electricity on Bonaire













Kralendijk, November 30th, 2021. Water- en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB) announces that the COVID-19 subsidy will be terminated

Due to the corona crisis, the Dutch government has started in 2020 to subsidize the fixed usage rate for electricity and drinking water After 8 months, this measure was extended to a total period of 20 months.

This period – during which the fixed usage rate is set at nil – will soon end. The moment at which customers receive invoices with the no longer completly subsidized fixed usage rate depends on the type of customer.

Electricity – Business consumption

The subsidy measure took effect from the invoices for consumption in April 2020. This means that the period of 20 months has been reached with the invoices for consumption in November 2021. In January 2022, customers will receive an invoice for consumption in December 2021. The fixed usage rate of the 2021 tariff sheet will be charged.

For customers with, for example, a connection of >200 Ampere, the fixed usage rate for consumption in December 2021 will go from USD 0 to USD 9.63 per kVA.

Electricity – Household consumption

The subsidy measure took effect from the invoices for consumption in April 2020. This means that the period of 20 months has been reached with the invoices for consumption in November 2021.

In February 2022, customers will receive an invoice for consumption in December 2021. The fixed usage rate of the 2021 tariff sheet will be charged. For customers with, for example, a connection up to 3*35 Ampere, the fixed usage rate for consumption in December 2021 will go from USD 0 to USD 19.26.

Here it applies that the rate for this month has been reduced from USD 28.95 to USD 19.26, due to an extra discount from an additional subsidy.

Electricity – Pagabon

The subsidy measure (in which the Pagabon rate is equated to the variable usage rate) came into effect on May 1, 2020. This means that the period of 20 months will be reached as of December 31, 2021. From 1 January 2022, the Pagabon rate will no longer be equal to the variable usage rate. What the difference with the variable usage rate will become, depends on the rates for 2022. These have yet to be determined.

Drinking water

The subsidy measure took effect from the invoices for consumption in April 2020. This means that the period of 20 months has been reached with the invoices for consumption in November 2021.

In February 2022, customers will receive the invoice for consumption in December 2021. The fixed usage rate of the tariff sheet 2021 will be charged.

For customers with, for example, a 1⁄2 inch connection, the fixed usage rate for consumption in December 2021 will go from USD 0 to USD 7.

Rates 2022

The 2022 rates will be published ultimately by the end of December 2021. Rate sheets are available on our website www.webbonaire.com

For additional questions, please contact our Customer Service department at info@webbonaire.com