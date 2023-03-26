Energy subsidy for Saba’s low-income households continued

THE BOTTOM- A second tranche of the energy subsidy for low-income households has been made available for the continued support of families on Saba who need help with paying their electricity bill. The energy subsidy has been raised to a one-time 1,300 US Dollar per household.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (SZW) took the initiative to again make subsidy available for the compensation of the high energy prices for low-income households. This resulted in a second tranche being transferred to the Public Entity Saba. More than 40 households have already been approved to receive compensation for their electricity bill through the Saba Electric Company (SEC).

The funds of the second tranche have been transferred to SEC for the allocation of energy compensation. The Public Entity Saba and SEC will continue to work together to ensure that the allocated budget for this subsidy goes to the households that need support with their electricity bill. This project has an initial duration until December 31 this year.

The Public Entity Saba is encouraging people to apply for the energy subsidy. Applications can still be submitted to the Community Development Department or to SEC. The previous subsidy concerned a one-time amount $800 per household. This amount has been increased to a one-time compensation of $1,300.

The application form is available at SEC and the Department of Community Development. The form is easy to fill out. People can receive help to fill out the form at the Community Development Department and drop off the filled-out forms at SEC and the Community Development Department. Applicants may be asked for additional documentation to properly assess their application.

Open house

The Community Development Department will hold an open house on Wednesday, March 29, from 9:30-11:30am and from 1:30-4:30pm, where people can receive help to fill out the application form. People are also welcome with their questions. People are asked to bring their ID card and recent SEC bill.

