Engineers from Witteveen+Bos contracted to prepare tender documents new harbor

THE BOTTOM- The Public Entity Saba has contracted the Dutch engineering firm Witteveen+Bos (W+B) to further assist in the preparatory works to construct a new harbor at Black Rocks and the upgrading works at Fort Bay Harbor.

W+B will assist with the remaining reference design activities and the preparation of the tender documents for the new Black Rocks Harbor and the expansion works of the Fort Bay Harbor. The remaining design activities include a drainage system from the hillside and the designing of harbor storm water drainage.

W+B will also take a detailed look at the designed caisson structure for the new harbor and will assist to update the drawings of the Black Rocks harbor. In addition, W+B will help with the final design for Fort Bay Harbor revetment, the Roll-on, Rollo-off (Roro) widening and the new revetment in front of new container area.

Involved

The renowned engineering firm has been involved in the harbor project since 2021 when it prepared the feasibility design for the marine part of the new Black Rocks Harbor. Several steps were made since. It was decided that the existing Fort Bay harbor will be retained for cargo vessels and at Black Rocks a green field harbor will be created using a marina concept for tourism, fisheries, marine park, dive shops and recreational vessels.

Parallel to this, the application process to attain the marine permits has started.