11 februari 2023 06:19 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Education Latest news

European Culture Exchange Fair tells students about studying and working abroad

10

VMBO students listening to experiences of others. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday afternoon, students who are considering studying abroad could hear more about studying and working abroad, especially in countries of the European Union.

The meeting was organized by the OTC Youth Network and was mainly aimed at MBO students who were thinking about following a follow-up study in, for example, the Netherlands. The idea is that if young people know more about the challenges and circumstances of studying in the Netherlands or other countries in Europe, the chance of dropping out prematurely will decrease.


Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English