European Culture Exchange Fair tells students about studying and working abroad

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday afternoon, students who are considering studying abroad could hear more about studying and working abroad, especially in countries of the European Union.

The meeting was organized by the OTC Youth Network and was mainly aimed at MBO students who were thinking about following a follow-up study in, for example, the Netherlands. The idea is that if young people know more about the challenges and circumstances of studying in the Netherlands or other countries in Europe, the chance of dropping out prematurely will decrease.