‘Even More’ Roads to be Renovated in Bonaire















Currently, work is taking place on the Kaya Commerce in Rincon. However, work will start on 13 other roads on the island. Photo: Government of Bonaire.

Kralendijk- In a press release with what can be considered a special form of ‘dark humor’, the Government of Bonaire communicates that soon ‘even more’ roads on the island will be renovated.

Thirteen roads have now been added to the list of streets that are planned to get a new asphalt layer and also a sidewalk.

According to Government, during a press conference in April of this year, mention was made of 3 roads where work would soon be started: Kaya Commerce (Rincon), Kaya Gramel and Kaya Neerlandia.

“The other roads are now also known that will be renovated with financing from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The table below shows the roads that will be completely renovated within the program. The roads planned for 2022-2023 will be started up in 2022 as much as possible”, according to a press release on Wednesday.

If the work can be executed according to schedule, will also depend on the upcoming rainy season. An application will be submitted in 2022 for financing a next set of roads to be renovated. In addition to this road program, accelerated and improved road maintenance is also being considered.

Schedule provided by Government.

Program

A maintenance program is being drawn up for road maintenance, which will be paid for from local resources. More information about this will follow shortly.

Work on the Kaya Commerce in Rincon is said to be ‘in full swing’ and on schedule. After work on the curb sides, the contractor will provide the pavement with paving stones. After that, the road will be resurfaced.