Excessive speed probably cause of ugly accident on Kaminda Sorobon

KRALENDIJK – According to information from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), a car rolled over on Saturday afternoon on the Kaminda Statius of Eps, better known as the Kaminda Sorobon.
The police suspect that the accident is due to excessive speed. This was also reflected in the fact that the car came to a stop for quite some distance from the road.
The occupant of the car sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital for medical attention.
