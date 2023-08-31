Executive Council and Island Governor Bonaire move to temporary location

KRALENDIJK – During the weekend of September 3, 2023, the Executive Council and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office in Kralendijk will temporarily move to the office building at Kaya Grandi 30 due to the need for restoration of their current office at Plasa Wilheminaplein.

The move aims to ensure the safety of employees and visitors. On September 1 and 4, the offices will be closed for public services, but digital applications for the Certificate of Good Conduct (VOG) will still be accepted online via VOG-Bonaire@BonaireGov.com. The collection of previously requested VOG certificates will coincide with Dia di Boneiru on September 7. The new location’s opening hours remain consistent, and the restoration of the original building is intended to preserve its cultural heritage status.