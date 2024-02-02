Executive Council Bonaire makes significant strides with publication of EC decisions

KRALENDIJK- The executive council achieves significant progress by publishing both recent and old ExCo decisions. The new executive council addresses the criticism it previously expressed while in opposition.

In recent years, there has been a significant backlog in the publication of ExCo decisions, something that is legally required. Former opposition leader Clark Abraham lamented, ‘How can we control what the executive council does or decides if decisions are not published?’ The Kingdom Representative, Jan Helmond, had to intervene to encourage the previous executive council to work on catching up with the backlog.

The EC decisions can now be accessed through the following link: https://bonairegov.com/bestuur-organisatie/officiele-bekendmakingen/publieke-besluiten/-bc-besluiten. In addition to the most recent ExCo decisions, there is now an archive allowing searches for decisions by year, dating back to 2020.