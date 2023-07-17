Executive Council Bonaire promises better communication

KRALENDIJK – Commissioners Jolinda Craane (UPB) and Hennyson Tielman (MPB) state that they have taken immediate action after a complaint from the Island Council that decisions of the Executive Council do not reach the Island Council.

“The Council is right. They cannot fulfil their oversight role in this way. Therefore, in consultation with the Island Secretary, we have instructed the department to indicate within one week what is needed to bring the information provision to the Island Council immediately and structurally to the desired level, how we will do this, and what resources are required,” says Commissioner Craane.