St. Eustatius Executive Council Statia receives Monumental Moments Book Redactie 08-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The book was handed to the Executive Council on Friday. Photo: Government of Statia

ORANJESTAD- The executive council has been presented with a copy of Monumental Moments, a coffee table book that showcases photographs of Statia’s monuments.

The book is a compilation of photographs that were entered in the international photo competition, Wiki Loves Monuments, in October 2023. Not only was Statia the first among the BES islands to participate in the competition organised by Wikimedia – not to be confused with Wikipedia – but also transformed the digital platform into a physical walk-through photo gallery, a first in the competition’s 14-year history.

Duo Brandits, who executed the project on Statia, curated the two-day expo at Madame Theatre – also known as Charlie’s Place – in December 2023.

Monumental Moments also features informative displays and personal artefacts from Charlie Arnaud, underscoring his significant role in the history of Madame Theatre.

Funding

The event and the book were funded by WMF Rapid Fund and Fund for Cultural Participation, in partnership with the department of culture, the St Eustatius Historical Foundation, and GIS Statia.