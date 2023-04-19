Exhibition ‘In Honor of the Ocean’ at Terramar Museum

KRALENDIJK – The Terramar Museum is organizing the festive opening of the exhibition ‘In Honor of the Ocean’ on April 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. During this event, the historical and intimate relationship between Bonaire and the ocean will be presented in collaboration with various nature organizations and local artists, with musical accompaniment from Hòfi Kultural.

The exhibition consists of artworks made from recycled materials, glass and ceramics, and there is an informative exhibition with artifacts such as a turtle shell and an educational and interactive game. Mangrove Maniacs, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire, Greenpeace Bonaire, MoltenWolf Glass, Nukua Pottery, Sharking Daily, Hòfi Kultural, FuHiKuBo, and Jong Bonaire have collaborated to discuss the interdependence and connection between people and water in Bonaire. Based on these conversations, they have come up with creative ways to communicate about Bonaire’s deep connection to the ocean and how our well-being depends on its health.

The exhibition ‘In Honor of the Ocean’ is the second exhibition of the two-year program ‘Boneiru Bibu: Bou di Awa’ organized by the Terramar Museum and the World Wildlife Fund. The program aims to remind the community how important the ocean and associated underwater world are for our well-being and survival, and to encourage us to take better care of the ocean. The exhibition will be on display from April 28 until June 17, 2023.

