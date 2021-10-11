Exit interview to acumulate important feedback from tourists

- 13Shares
KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has recently launched their Bonaire Exit Survey. The goal of the exit survey is to analyze and evaluate the “Bonaire experience” of our visitors.
The surveys are conducted on a one-on-one basis at Bonaire International Airport (BIA) in the departure hall with departing visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The input received by our visitors on their Bonaire Experience and areas of improvement will greatly complement our Tourism development strategy moving forward. TCB also hopes to better measure and analyze the changes in the tourism landscape in terms of visitor’s profile.
Insights
The Bonaire Exit Survey covers several areas ranging from demographic profiles, motivations, quality of experience, activities, satisfaction, segmentation, seasonality and most importantly it will provide us with insights on areas of improvement. In addition, this will allow TCB and its stakeholders to measure the needs, market characteristics and general tourism economic impact.
TCB aims to interview about 400 tourstis per month.
