Expansion for Public Prosecutor’s office Bonaire 

The current building of the Prosecutor’s Office (right), with the new extension under construction (left). Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- The Public Prosecutor’s Office on Bonaire will soon have a much larger office than is currently the case.

Construction is currently underway on the extension of the office located next to the main Government building at the Plaza Rijna Wilhelmina.

The Government Real Estate Agency is in charge of the project.

History

Until the dismantling of the Netherlands Antilles, the current building has served as office for members of parliament of the Netherlands Antilles, elected on Bonaire.

Originally, however, the Landsradiodienst (Government’s Telecommunication Service) was located in the building. The Landsradiodienst was responsible for all telegram traffic and telephone traffic on the island.