KRALENDIJK – The cruise ship Explorer of the Seas Friday evening returned to Bonaire shortly after departure from the port of Kralendijk on Friday.
A crew member suddenly turned out to be so sick that he had to be taken off board urgently. An ambulance transported the person from the North Pier to the hospital.
After the injured person was disembarked, the ship of the Royal Caribbean Group sailed for San Juan, Puerto Rico once again.
Also read:
- Tender forms first phase in Airport Boulevard Construction project St. Eustatius
- Relatively large group on Bonaire suffers from long COVID-19 complaints
- Explorer of the Seas returns to port to drop off sick Crew Member
- Smoke detectors save lives
- Parliament worried about destination 30 million euro
- Pension Association CaPas organizes various courses again on islands
- Infrastructural development and nature conservation key factors for Statia economy
- Sherryl Peterson new member to St. Maarten’s Audit Chamber
- Education personnel gets 4.2% more salary
- PFP is strongly opposed to Brison’s plan for Tourist Health Levy
- Three Officers Statia receive Promotion
- New Consul General visits Statia
- Sports field JICN officially opened
- Young people of age 10 to 20 most infected
- Statians attend “Boat Master 3’ Training