26 March 2022 08:49 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Police and justice

Explorer of the Seas returns to port to drop off sick Crew Member

100

KRALENDIJK – The cruise ship Explorer of the Seas Friday evening returned to Bonaire shortly after departure from the port of Kralendijk on Friday.

A crew member suddenly turned out to be so sick that he had to be taken off board urgently. An ambulance transported the person from the North Pier to the hospital.

After the injured person was disembarked, the ship of the Royal Caribbean Group sailed for San Juan, Puerto Rico once again. 

Also read:







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish