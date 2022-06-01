EZ Air adds two Saab 2000 Fifty Seater aircraft to fleet

KRALENDIJK- Airline EZ Air is taking another step in the steady expansion of its capacity with the addition of two larger Saab 2000 aircraft to the fleet.

Earlier this week, EZ Air signed the agreement with the supplier of the aircraft. In 2021, EZ Air successfully added two 34-seater Saab 340B aircraft to its fleet, doubling the airline’s capacity. In addition, a third Saab340 will arrive soon.

With 50 seats, the Saab 2000 aircraft not only have a larger capacity, but can fly significantly faster, so that routes that are further away can also be flown with more ease and comfort. For example, EZ Air wants to serve the market between the ABC islands and Sint Maarten with the aircraft, while the new planes will also be used on the route to Medellín.

“After the necessary preliminary studies, we are very enthusiastic about this plane. It offers space for more passengers, but most importantly, you are talking about a turboprop aircraft that has a jet performance. This makes it possible to fly significantly faster, but at an acceptable cost”, explains EZ Air director René Winkel. The Saab 2000 can also fly high, between 29,000 and 41,000 feet, due to its design and equipment. As a result, the devices consume less fuel.

Comfort

Vice President Sueyenne Dammerman says that the company has received lots of positive reactions to the use of the Saab aircraft “Passengers are very enthusiastic about the space on board the aircraft. Due to the seat capacity, there is also cabin crew on board. That leads to a different experience. On the longer routes we serve snacks and drinks, which adds to the positive experience of the passengers.”

Winkel and Dammerman do not want to reveal too much as of yet about the further addition of new routes next to Sint Maarten. “We are certainly looking at various possible routes in the region on which we can easily fly with the Saab 2000, but that requires a lot of study.”

Due to the preparations that the incorporation of a new type of aircraft always brings along, the airline expects it to take at least several months before the Saab2000 can actually be deployed.