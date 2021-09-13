- 29Shares
Willemstad- EZ Air on Saturday executed a first flight to the José Maria Córdova airport of Medellin, Colombia. The flight is part of a certification process for the new Saab340 aircraft.
EZ Air plans to execute regular flights to Medellin, once the Saab aircraft become operational. Permits for the rout have already been obtained sometime ago. Medellin will be the second Colombian city served by the carrier, after Barranquilla in the Atlántico province.
The carrier is looking to expand to other destinations in the region. Currently scheduled flights are executed to the ABC island and Barranquilla. The airline however also executes frequent charters to St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and Trinidad, among others.
EZ Air operates a fleet of Saab340, Beechcraft 1900D, Britten-Norman Islander and Learjets. The latter are used for Medivac operations.
Also read:
- Beach Tennis Bonaire Opens New Location
- Total Covid-cases Bonaire lower at beginning of new week
- Call 911 only in an emergency
- Bonaire Government calls Cft ‘inconsistent’
- Radio-exams Saba & Sint Eustatius
- EZ Air Executes first flight to Medellin in Colombia
- Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson establishes the Victim Support Sint Maarten Foundation
- Four new cases Bonaire, but total down
- Statian Iguanas Prominently Displayed at Blijdorp Zoo Rotterdam
- Covid Drive-thru Now Open More hours per day on Bonaire
- New swimming instructors being trained for St. Eustatius and Saba
- Statia launches Vocational Training Program for Youngsters
- Web Drink Water Plant Construction Update
- Active cases Bonaire continue to grow
- Also want to be a foster parent?