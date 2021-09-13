EZ Air Executes first flight to Medellin in Colombia













29 Shares

EZ Air’s Saab340 aircraft touched down at Medellin’s Airport in Rionegro on Saturday afternoon

Willemstad- EZ Air on Saturday executed a first flight to the José Maria Córdova airport of Medellin, Colombia. The flight is part of a certification process for the new Saab340 aircraft.

EZ Air plans to execute regular flights to Medellin, once the Saab aircraft become operational. Permits for the rout have already been obtained sometime ago. Medellin will be the second Colombian city served by the carrier, after Barranquilla in the Atlántico province.

The carrier is looking to expand to other destinations in the region. Currently scheduled flights are executed to the ABC island and Barranquilla. The airline however also executes frequent charters to St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and Trinidad, among others.

EZ Air operates a fleet of Saab340, Beechcraft 1900D, Britten-Norman Islander and Learjets. The latter are used for Medivac operations.