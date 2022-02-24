EZ Air promotes ABC islands at Colombia’s largest tourist fair













15 Shares

BOGOTA- EZ Air has been present since Wednesday at the largest tourist fair in Colombia, the so-called Vitrina Turística ANATO.

EZ Air uses its presence at the fair to bring the three Leeward Islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao to the attention of the general public in the Latin American country. The airline has already been interviewed by various media about the flights to the islands and the islands themselves.

“Bonaire is world famous as a diving destination” says commercial director of EZ Air Sueyenne Dammerman in one of the interviews on a local TV station. With a short stopover in Curaçao, visitors from Colombia can fly twice a week to Aruba and Bonaire, from both Medellín and Barranquilla.

Although the route to and from Medellín has only been operated since December 2021, the airline has been flying to the port of Barranquilla for over two years now.

Bigger

Although EZ Air started the route to Colombia with an 18-seat aircraft, it has recently commissioned a larger 34-seat Saab 340 aircraft. This means that almost twice as many passengers can be transported per flight.

Colombia has a growing middle class that increasingly wants to travel beyond its own national borders. It also has a strongly growing economy: growth of more than 7% is expected for 2022.