EZ Air Receives first 30-seater Saab

Photo Credit: ABC Online Media

Willemstad- Local carrier EZ Air today received their first bigger airplane: The Saab340. The first Saab 340B+ touched down Wednesday afternoon at Curaçao International airport.

The new aircraft, which has a capacity of 34 passengers is quite a step up for EZ Air. The Beechcraft 1900D, so far used by the airline could carry online 18 passengers. A second Saab340 will soon follow.

According to EZ Air CEO, Rene Winkel, the arrival of the airplane closes off a period with much preparatory work. “We had to ensure that the aircraft got pre-delivery maintenance, was painted in our colors scheme and of course our pilots need to undergo type-rating training”.

The new aircraft will be phased into operations between the ABC islands, but most importantly also on the routes EZ Air operates to Colombia.

Cabin Crew

Due to their seize, the Saab340’s operate with a Cabin Attendant on board. A first group of Cabin Attendants also received training a few weeks ago in Miami, Florida.

The first aircraft departed Orlando Florida this morning and made a few stop at Providenciales, Turks & Caicos, before continuing to Curaçao.