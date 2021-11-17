EZ Air receives Second Saab Aircraft

- 31Shares
WILLEMSTAD- EZ Air, with operational bases in Bonaire and Curaçao, this morning received a second Saab340 aircraft. The airplane with registration N471XJ departed Fort Lauderdale, FL, in the ealy morning hours Wednesday and touched down shortly before 8 at Curaçao International Airport.
The new plane will be deployed on existing routes and is important to guarantee continuity once the carrier starts with the execution of flights between Bonaire/Curaçao and Medellín, Colombia.
Positive
According to EZ Air director René Winkel, the feedback on the new aircraft so far is positive. “Passengers feel the new plane is relatively quiet and it is quite spacious”. The Saab340 has 34 seats on board.
EZ Air so far offers scheduled flights between the three ABC islands and to Barranquilla in Colombia. As of December 2, 2021 Medellin will join the list of destinations. The carrier also offers regular charter flights to St. Eustatius and incidental charters to other Caribbean islands.
