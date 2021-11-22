EZ Air starts ticket sales at Bonaire International airport

- 13Shares
KRALENDIJK- EZ Air recently has a ticket office at Bonaire Airport. The ticket sales kiosk was already constructed last year during the height of the Covid pandemic, but only recently put into use.
The airline is slowly but surely expanding their services. This applies not only to the number of destinations served, but also to the opening hours of the sales offices. For the time being, the ticket office is only open during week days. According EZ Air Management, it is also the intention to be open on weekends in the near future.
Training
“We are currently still training some of the newly hired employees to staff the ticket office. Once that is completed, we can also sell tickets at Bonaire’s airport during the weekends,” says Sueyenne Dammerman. She is the commercial director of the airline.
