FCB completely renovates Sentro di Bario Nikiboko 

KRALENDIJK – Sentro di Bario Nikiboko has been completely renovated and transferred from Fundashon Cas Boneriano (FCB) to the local government. This was done in a symbolic way on Thursday by handing over the keys to Deputy Nina den Heyer.

FCB hopes that the community center will be treated well, just as it always was in the past. There were house rules, cooking classes and more. “Renovating is easy, keeping it up is the trick. We hope that the local government will hand over the care to a responsible party, who will handle the community center with a lot of love,” said Ben Oleana of FCB.