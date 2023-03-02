February again shows a significant increase in overnight stay visitors Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) reports that Bonaire welcomed a total of 15,811 stay-over visitors in February 2023. More than 15.4% more stay-over visitors were registered compared to February 2019.

The island’s two largest source markets are showing signs of growth. There were a total of 7882 Dutch visitors (49%) and 3972 American stay-over visitors (25%). Our Dutch stay-over visitors mainly came from the south and north of the Netherlands.

Most of our US stay-over visitors come from the following eight states: New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, California, Massachusetts, Michigan and Minnesota. Furthermore, 1442 (9%) of all visitors to Bonaire came from the neighboring island of Curaçao.

Canada

Bonaire received 497 Canadian stay-over tourists in February, making Canada the fourth best performing market on the island last month.

Multiple secondary markets, including Germany, Aruba, Belgium, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, maintained the same market share in February 2023 as in January 2023.