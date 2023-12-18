Festival Kaya Nikiboko Suit celebrated on Saturday night

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, December 16, after several years, the Festival Kaya Nikiboko Sùit was once again organized. For the activity, the street was closed off from the roundabout at the Catholic Church to the roundabout near Van Den Tweel Supermarket.

To kick off the official part of the event, Commissioner Nina Francees – Den Heyer addressed some words to those present.

“Thanks to Mrs. Vilma and those who started the activity. In this way, families gather on the street, entering the end-of-year atmosphere. What I want to emphasize is that December is a month when people celebrate more parties than the other months of the year. It’s important for people to go out safely. It’s nice that people take initiatives like this, organizing a neighbourhood party,” Den Heyer said.

Activities

Different musical groups performed, children, adults, and seniors, everyone enjoyed the night. There were, among others, presentations by a brass band and the Bonaire Majorette group.