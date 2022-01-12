13 January 2022 00:55 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Few hospitalizations in Bonaire despite record number of active cases

245

  • 25
    Shares
Few hospitalizations in Bonaire despite record number of active cases

KRALENDIJK – Although the number of infections is still very high with more than 700 cases, there are currently only 4 people in the hospital on Bonaire with COVID-19-related symptoms.

It seems that the relatively mild symptoms reported in several places in the world also apply to Bonaire.

Visitors

Government figures also show that about 25% of the infections concern visitors to the island.

Also read:







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish