- 25Shares
KRALENDIJK – Although the number of infections is still very high with more than 700 cases, there are currently only 4 people in the hospital on Bonaire with COVID-19-related symptoms.
It seems that the relatively mild symptoms reported in several places in the world also apply to Bonaire.
Visitors
Government figures also show that about 25% of the infections concern visitors to the island.
Also read:
- ABVO also wants to represent pensioners on Bonaire
- Few hospitalizations in Bonaire despite record number of active cases
- Traffic jam caused by people waiting for COVID test
- Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher visited Governor Rijna
- Washington Slagbaai Park hires first female rangers
- ABVO foresees busy trade year
- Big traffic jam in Centre of Kralendijk on Monday
- Commissioner Kroon wants new future BOPEC terrain
- The 5 most beautiful hiking trails on Bonaire
- Opinion: Chamber of Commerce should not be a self-feeding monster
- Infection peak caused by omicron much bigger than earlier peaks
- Danniel from Bonaire blows coaches Voice of Holland away with Blind Audition
- COVID call centre Bonaire can best be called after 10 AM
- Prisoner sets fire to cell in Bonaire
- School in Statia closed till January 17