Few new details in update WEB about island-wide blackout

KRALENDIJK – As is well known, the island of Bonaire was affected by a system-wide power outage (event) due to technical failure around 3:00 PM on Thursday, November 24th.

After completely restoring the electricity service to the island, the technical teams of Water -en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB) and Contour Global Bonaire (CGB) have been working together to find out the cause of this unfortunate event.

The process of troubleshooting is in progress. Therefore, the situation remains critical until the root cause(s) is/are identified and addressed. A proper and in- depth investigation is of utmost importance for all involved.

This is the reason WEB and CGB initiated a joint investigating committee to analyze this event and submit recommendations in order to safeguard the reliability of the power system.

This committee consists of 4 specialists from CGB ,6 specialists from WEB and an independent investigator. The Committee expects to submit their report in 2 to 3 weeks. In due time WEB and CGB will give the community of Bonaire an update of the root cause(s) and recommendations of the event of November 24th.

In the past this kind of Joint Investigating Committee set-up had led to identify root cause(s) and necessary recommendations.

WEB and CGB again apologize for any inconvenience this outage may have caused and assures the community of Bonaire that they are doing everything possible to prevent the recurrence of such an event. WEB and CGB will continue to keep the community informed.