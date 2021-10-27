Fifth international Water Polo Tournament held on Bonaire this week

- 79Shares
KRALENDIJK- From Wednesday to Sunday, the fifth international waterpolo tournament will be held on Bonaire.
The Barracudas team will participate in the event on behalf of Bonaire. The event was made possible by sponsorship from several companies on the island. The organizers say they are very grateful to the sponsors.
A total of 12 teams will compete for the title, of which 7 in the men’s class and 5 in the women’s and mixed class.
Clinics
A special feature of the tournament is the presence of Arno Havenga, who will give the water polo youth a number of clinics during the tournament.
Havenga worked for eight years as the national coach of the Dutch women’s team, with which he achieved great success. As a water polo player, Havenga took part in the Olympic Games twice, in 1996 and 2000.
