24 juni 2022 08:20 am

Fight against Erosion continues in St. Eustatius

Efforts to stem erosion on St. Eustatius continue with a new project in the coastal zone. Photo: Statia Roads & Construction B.V.

ORANJESTAD- The execution of a new project to protect the island of St. Eustatius against the effects of erosion has been initiated. 

The aim of this specific project is to protect several spots along the West coast of St. Eustatius from wave and rainfall erosion. This is done by stacking small and big boulders in a strategic way. Earlier efforts were, among others, the stabilization of The Rock. 

Strategy

The new project is being executed at the former Godet Plantation where we use the same strategy to protect the Godet burial ground in which is also located at the West coast of St. Eustatius.

