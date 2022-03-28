Final scope Black Rocks Saba approved

THE BOTTOM – The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) recently approved the final scope for Saba’s harbor project at Black Rocks. The tender procedure can now start.

With the approval an important step is taken in this project. The final scope consists of the development of the new harbor at Black Rocks while upgrading the existing pier at Fort Bay Harbor making it future proof for cargo. The Steering Committee gave approval to prepare the tender documents for the harbor project and to start the tender procedure.

Packages

This project will be tendered in packages. This way, a start can be made with the realization of the harbor project, despite budget constraints. The harbor project will not only improve the accessibility of Saba, but will also have an impact on: economic development, tourism, employment, etc.

Preparation

Therefore, the Saba delegation will be meeting with several other ministries to discuss the broader impact of the harbor project this week. The next few months the harbor project will focus on the preparation of the tender documents, the completion of the Environmental Impact Assessment and the submission of the permit application.