Financial economic crime tackled by specialist KPCN team

KRALENDIJK – Within the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), the Financial Economic Crime team (“FINEC”) has been set up in the year 2022 to combat this form of crime.

For example, various criminal investigations are underway against money laundering, fraud and embezzlement, among other things. In addition, FINEC provides active support in regular investigations of other KPCN investigation departments.

“Financial economic crime is a serious social problem. It damages trust between citizens, businesses and the government,” said KPCN in a press release about the unit.

Bank transactions

FINEC also develops investigative tools for the analysis of financial data. In collaboration with the Dutch Police, FINEC has developed an analysis tool for bank transactions. There was close cooperation with MCB, RBC and Banco di Caribe. It is now possible to make large amounts of bank transactions searchable, which contributes to good and sound financial research.

Strengthening

When it comes to formation, the KPCN FINEC team consists of two full-time financial investigators. Over the next three years, colleagues from the Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD, In Dutch: Fiscale Inlichtingen en Opsporingsdienst) and the National Police from the European Netherlands will strengthen this team in terms of both intelligence and investigation capacity.

There is also intensive cooperation with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the aim is to create an independent and fully-fledged specialist FINEC team within the KPCN.

