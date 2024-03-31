Bonaire Fire at Bario Mexico in Bonaire causes significant smoke Redactie 2024-03-31 - 1 minuten leestijd

In the early evening hours, the fire lit up the sky. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – A bushfire on Saturday caused significant smoke nuisance for residents in the Bario Mexico area. Some time after the fire broke out, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) escalated it to a medium-sized fire. The presence of household waste at the location made it difficult to extinguish the fire.

The Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) came to the aid of the Fire Department by helping to extinguish the fire by covering the burning debris with sand. The fire produced so much smoke that the fire department advised residents to keep windows and doors closed.

Illegal dumping

There are reports that illegal waste dumping is occurring at that location. After the fire is extinguished, BKCN will conduct further investigation into the cause and the exact situation on site.