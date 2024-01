KRALENDIJK – The New Year’s Eve was calm for the Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands (BKCN) this year. The fire department did not have to respond to any incidents.

In 2023, the fire department was generally less active in responding to incidents compared to 2022. In total, the fire department responded 189 times, with 133 responses on Bonaire, 11 on Saba, and 45 on Sint Eustatius.

Most of the incidents involved outdoor fires. In 2022, there were a total of 203 incidents.