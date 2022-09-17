Fire department more visible than normal in coming days

KRALENDIJK- During the period from Monday 19 to Friday 30 September, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland, BKCN) can often be seen on Bonaire’s public roads due to training.

A total of 14 firefighters working on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius will drive regularly on the island during this training period, where sirens and flashing lights may be carried.

Under the supervision of a WRM-certified driving instructor, participants learn how to manoeuvre quickly, but above all safely, through traffic when driving to an (emergency) incident.

Lights & sirens

Participants also learn when flashing lights and sirens can and may be used. The BKCN asks residents and road users of Bonaire to be aware of the exercise and respond to the emergency signals as usual. The drills will take place from Monday to Friday, between 9 am and 5 pm.