Fire Department organizes to organize various training sessions on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- In the coming weeks, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) will organize several exercises related to retraining. The commanders of the branches on Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire will carry out different scenarios at several locations on Bonaire.

The additional training for the commanders is focused on the core tasks of firefighting, incident combating with regards to hazardous substances and technical assistance in the event of, for example, car accidents. Because the occupation at the three locations and the current corona measures must be taken into account, the training sessions are organized in smaller groups spread over three periods. The exercises will take place from the 17th to the 28th of January, the 2nd to the 15th of February and the 21st of February to the 4th of March.

Smoke

In the indicated period, the BKCN is therefore regularly visible on the streets of Bonaire. In order to simulate various scenarios properly, the BKCN will be practicing at several locations, including the old police post in Rincon, at Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and in various (vacant) houses. Smoke may be visible in some of these scenarios, however it is simulated smoke.