Fire Fighters Bonaire receive training on reanimation of dogs

KRALENDIJK – The Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands (BKCN) – Bonaire branch – has received a special introduction training from trainer Norbert Tadema Damman of DogPartner Bonaire.

The fire brigade is there for humans and animals. In a fire, it may happen that not only the residents but also a dog has inhaled too much smoke. If necessary, the fire brigade can attempt to resuscitate the dog.

“In the Caribbean Netherlands, there are many dogs. In the case of a (house) fire, there is a high chance that there are also animals in the house. Especially dogs. They often hide when there is a fire. For people, a pet can be like a family member, and they want to do everything to save the animal. The fire brigade can play an important role in this and can resuscitate these animals if necessary. Hence, this introduction training,” says Tadema.

Emergency number

For an animal in distress, a report can also be made through the emergency number 911.