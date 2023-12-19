19 december 2023 12:19 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Police and justice

Fire Fighters Bonaire receive training on reanimation of dogs

114

Norbert Tadema (r) during the training for the Fire Department. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – The Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands (BKCN) – Bonaire branch – has received a special introduction training from trainer Norbert Tadema Damman of DogPartner Bonaire. 

The fire brigade is there for humans and animals. In a fire, it may happen that not only the residents but also a dog has inhaled too much smoke. If necessary, the fire brigade can attempt to resuscitate the dog. 

“In the Caribbean Netherlands, there are many dogs. In the case of a (house) fire, there is a high chance that there are also animals in the house. Especially dogs. They often hide when there is a fire. For people, a pet can be like a family member, and they want to do everything to save the animal. The fire brigade can play an important role in this and can resuscitate these animals if necessary. Hence, this introduction training,” says Tadema.

Emergency number

For an animal in distress, a report can also be made through the emergency number 911.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius