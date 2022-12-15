Fire fighters Bonaire upset over sudden dismissal for co-worker

KRALENDIJK – Angry employees of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade (BKCN) yesterday presented a letter to the commander of the fire brigade, Thijs Verheul.

The firefighters say they are dissatisfied with several things in the organization, in particular what they describe as a lack of communication. But employees are most angry about the dismissal of a colleague, who according to the employees was given like a bolt from the blue.

Openness

Verheul could not immediately respond to the complaints and concerns of the employees. The commander did promise that, as soon as the facts are on the table, he would still be open about the dismissal of the colleague involved.