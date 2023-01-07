Fire in Chinese restaurants leads to moment of panic in centre of Kralendijk

KRALENDIJK – At the beginning of the evening on Friday, there was a moment of panic in the center of Kralendijk, when a pan in the Macao restaurant caught fire. The fire quickly spread to other parts of the kitchen.

Therefore the fire brigade was alerted. The fire fighters were present on the scene relatively quickly and were able to get the situation under control. Still, the fire caused quite a bit of smoke. The road in front of the restaurant was closed for some time.

No one was injured in the incident.