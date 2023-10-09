9 oktober 2023 15:40 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Police and justice St. Eustatius

Firearms found on St. Eustatius; Man Arrested

253

Police officer Statia sentenced for human trafficking
Photo: The BES-Reporter.

ORANJESTAD- Last week Thursday the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) conducted a search of a shed on St. Eustatius, in connection with an investigation based on the BES Firearms Act.

During the search, a number of firearms and components of firearms were found. As a result, a house search was conducted at a later time but nothing was found. All firearms and components of firearms were seized.

A 34-year-old man with initials A.A.H. was arrested in connection with this case. According to KPCN, an investigation in the case is ongoing.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius