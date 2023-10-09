Firearms found on St. Eustatius; Man Arrested

ORANJESTAD- Last week Thursday the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) conducted a search of a shed on St. Eustatius, in connection with an investigation based on the BES Firearms Act.

During the search, a number of firearms and components of firearms were found. As a result, a house search was conducted at a later time but nothing was found. All firearms and components of firearms were seized.

A 34-year-old man with initials A.A.H. was arrested in connection with this case. According to KPCN, an investigation in the case is ongoing.