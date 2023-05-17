Firefighters Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius Receive Diplomas and Certificates

KRALENDIJK – On the annual Firefighters’ Day, May 4th, the local commanders of Bonaire awarded numerous certificates and diplomas to their colleagues. These honors celebrate the completion of both firefighting-related and other professional training and courses that the employees of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) undertake annually to maintain their expertise.

Firefighters on Saba and St. Eustatius also celebrated the International Firefighters’ Day with the awarding of diplomas. Four employees on Saba recently successfully completed the training for pump operator drivers, a crucial role in firefighting and rescue operations. Additionally, a colleague on St. Eustatius received his diploma for completing the same training.

Local commander Every, who presented the diplomas on Saba, expressed admiration for the team: “It’s fantastic to see our firefighters continue to grow and contribute to the safety of our community. I encourage them to keep learning and wish them success in their future careers at BKCN.”

