Fireman Reid Barnes Jr. remembered by Saba’s Fire Department

THE BOTTOM- The Saba Fire Brigade for the third year held a short memorial event at the Juancho Yrausquin Airport on Thursday, November 25 to observe the birthday of their deceased colleague, fireman Reid Barnes Jr.
Reid Jr., or Junior as everyone called him, would have turned 42 on Friday. Standing in front of the fire trucks with the sirens on for a full minute, his colleagues paid tribute to a well-loved, committed and capable fireman who lost his life during a tragic accident outside work hours on July 25, 2019.
Reid Jr.’s colleagues, including Saba Fire Chief Commander Julio Every, stood at attention in front of four fire vehicles with the sirens on after which they observed a moment of silence. Fire fighter Appolonia “Appy” Gumbs held a frame with Reid Jr.’s photo in front of her.
Emotional
It was an emotional moment for the fire fighters, for Reid Jr.’s parents and other family members who were in attendance. The Fire Department pays tribute to Reid Jr. every year on his birthday. Reid Jr. worked at the Fire Department for 18 years.
