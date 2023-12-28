Fireworks Display Saba will take place on Thursday

THE BOTTOM – The community of Saba can again look forward to a professional firework display at the airport this year.

The annual firework show will take place on Thursday, December 28, at 7:00pm. The event is especially for families, children and the elderly who otherwise might not see the fireworks display on New Year’s Eve.

Thursday’s display is being financed by the Public Entity Saba with sponsoring of local telecommunication company Satel and Choi Enterprises. The Police Force KPCN and the Fire Department have been informed about the event and will provide assistance where needed. A road closure will be in place for people’s safety.

Parking

The public is asked to park above Stanford’s house, on the left side of the road, facing up. This will create a safer atmosphere in the event emergency vehicles have to pass or an evacuation is needed.